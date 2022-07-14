Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) hometown heroes will be honored at a “Serving Those Who Serve” celebration this fall.

All AAPIs currently serving in the United States military and AAPI first responders in Washington state are invited to a free luncheon at Terry’s Kitchen Restaurant in Bellevue on Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

The event is organized and sponsored by the American Legion Cathay Post #186 and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) Seattle Lodge.

“Cathay Post #186 and C.A.C.A. are grateful for the opportunity and honored to recognize the contributions of our AAPI heroes,” said Haydon Mar, Cathay Post #186 Commander, and Cathy Lee, C.A.C.A. Seattle President. “Our event goals are to raise awareness of their contributions, to increase recruitment, and to inspire AAPI youth to consider careers in the military or in public safety. We welcome and encourage individuals, businesses, and organizations to donate to this worthy event.”

Chief Andy Hwang of the Federal Way Police Department and a member of the AAPI Hometown Hero Celebration Honorary Planning Committee said, “We owe a tremendous and ongoing debt of gratitude to our nation’s military members and to the first responders in our communities.”

Pre-registration is required by Sept. 2. For more information and event details, go to cacaseattle.org.