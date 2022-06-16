Young Tea closing CID location

Young Tea posted on social media that it is closing its Chinatown-International District (CID) location permanently after June 26, due to the expiration of its lease.

“From being a bubble tea shop to extending our offerings to include tea tastings and event catering, Young Tea has always received tremendous support from the CID community. To us, CID is where we are founded and it will always be a special place,” it said on Facebook.

“While we don’t know when we will be able to have another location in the CID, we will keep an open mind about returning to the neighborhood in the future.”

The Wallingford location is still up and running and Young Tea may open another location in Bellevue.