Volunteers clean up CID

Phyllis Campbell, chairman of the Pacific Northwest for JPMorgan Chase recently participated in a volunteer event in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). On June 7, Campbell, along with more than 85 employees, joined together to help clean up neighborhoods in need. The firm partnered with two local nonprofits, Alliance for Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, to organize clean-up projects in two of the city’s neighborhoods.

Volunteers picked up litter, cleaned up graffiti off signs and buildings, and performed other neighborhood beatification jobs.