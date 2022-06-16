U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia to meet with local community

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy will visit Seattle later this month, to share his views and experience on recent developments affecting Cambodia and its future.

Murphy will attend a Cambodian American Community Dinner Reception at China Harbor Restaurant on June 27 in Seattle.

William Oung, chair of Seattle-Sihanoukville Sister City Association, will also speak at this event.

The dinner cost is $50 per person.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP by June 17 to any of the following:

Pakun Sin

(206) 579-0960, pakun.sin@caccwa.org

(206) 579-0960, pakun.sin@caccwa.org Bill Oung

(206) 437-2079, william.oung@caccwa.org

(206) 437-2079, william.oung@caccwa.org Thyda Ros

(206) 850 -9180, thydaros@gmail.com