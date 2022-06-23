Simu Liu is one of TIME’s Most Influential People

“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu has been named one of the most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine.

Liu—who is Chinese Canadian—posted on Instagram that “there is no caption that exists to articulate what I am feeling to be included among such legendary and exceptional people.”

He added, “What if I’m merely a conduit to a much more impactful discussion about a group of people who have struggled to feel seen, respected, and equal? If I happen to be an instrument, a passing storm that changes the tides this particular year, then so be it. I will make as much thunder and lightning as I can while the clouds are here.”