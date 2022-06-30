Mimi Jung was keynote speaker at BC Commencement

Mimi Jung, Emmy award-winning morning anchor at KING 5, addressed graduates as the keynote speaker for Bellevue College (BC)’s commencement ceremonies at T-Mobile Park on June 24.

Jung was born and raised in Puyallup and attended Syracuse University, where she graduated with a broadcast journalism degree.

She shared at the in-person ceremony that “this little girl from Puyallup never imagined she’d be standing in a stadium in front of thousands, giving advice to college graduates.”

BC interim president Gary Locke said Jung is “renowned for her exceptional journalism and ability to convey insightful and powerful news stories.”