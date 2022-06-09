Man injured in CID stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

At 9:19 a.m. on June 1, police responded to reports that someone had been stabbed near the 1000 block of South Jackson Street. Arriving officers found the victim near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street with a stab wound to his neck. Medics transported the 50-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses provided limited information.

Police searched the area for a suspect, but he reportedly fled before officers arrived. Officers also searched a nearby encampment for a possible scene of the crime but did not find one.

Detectives will continue to investigate this incident.