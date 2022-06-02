Getting to know Phyllis Campbell, Chairman of JP Morgan Chase & Co., Pacific Northwest

What are your favorite Asian foods and snacks?

My favorite Asian food is Tonkotsu Ramen—I frequently order out and take it home, add spinach and a few other spices—a perfect meal!

I am also a fan of senbei and other snacks to power me through the endless “Zoom” calls!

What do you like to do for fun?

My “happy place” to relax is Maui, where my mother and grandmother were born. My husband and I like to golf, so Maui is the perfect place to do that—warm and dry.

What does AAPI heritage mean to you? How do you celebrate your heritage?

I am proud that my mother’s side (Japanese American from Hawaii) gives me the perfect combination of the aloha spirit, combined with her role modeling as a medical professional. My father’s side (Japanese American) of the family were interned in WWII. Though this was a terrible tragedy, they modeled a spirit of resilience and fortitude.

One celebration is to honor my past by going back to my roots, visiting my mother and grandparents’ columbarium on Maui, lighting a stick of incense in their honor.

What advice do you have for young people who are just starting out and want to be leaders?

Especially to people of color: take risks! Don’t be afraid to step up to a challenge in your career, as that is where you will find the most growth. Be ready!

Always leave a place (workplace, community) better than you found it. Have a contributor mindset.

Mentors and sponsors make a difference—endeavor to be mentored, but also mentor others.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about showing the way and about giving others credit. At the end of the day, leadership is the legacy you leave in other’s successes.

