Fujimatsu Village open house

Approximately 56 people turned up to an open house organized by the developer of the Fujimatsu Village Project on 5th Avenue and South Jackson Street on June 2.

The intent of the open house was to share with the community their concept design, and to gather additional community input.

The project is a vision of Tomio Moriguchi in honor of his father, Fujimatsu, who founded Uwajimaya in 1928. Retail and housing will be the backbone of the project.

The residential tower will feature a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedrooms.