DesMarais accepted into prestigious US Naval Academy

Kentridge High School graduate Laird DesMarais is headed for training for his first year at the United States Naval Academy—one of the hardest universities in the country to get into, with only an 8% acceptance rate.

From the Naval Academy website, a nomination must come from an official source, like the vice president or a member of Congress. A few days before Christmas 2021, DesMarais received a principal nomination from U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier.

DesMarais, who is of Chinese descent, hopes that the military will enhance his “sense of structure and discipline” and allow him to become a better leader. “It gives me the opportunity to defend and represent the U.S. abroad,” he told the Kent Reporter.

DesMarais plans to study aerospace engineering at the Naval Academy. If he goes into aviation after graduating, it will require an additional eight years of service in the Navy.