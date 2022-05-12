Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced leadership changes and CEO search

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to conduct a search for their new president/CEO, as well as leadership transitions in the meantime.

The board appointed Samantha Le as the interim president/CEO. Le was a long-time member of the Chamber and joined as the executive vice president in the fall of 2021.

Parties interested in the president/CEO role should submit a cover letter outlining their interest and qualifications for the position as well as a resume to CEOSearch@SeattleSouthsideChamber.com on or before May 31st for priority consideration. Position will remain open until filled.