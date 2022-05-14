Predictions and advice for the week of May 14–May 20, 2022

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—You hold much more leverage than you think. That won’t always be the case, so use it while you can.

Ox—By sheer force of will and determination, you are able to turn the ordinary into something truly special.

Tiger—It is not exactly what you started out building towards, but it is still satisfying in its own way.

Rabbit—Rather than letting someone else control the agenda, make sure that you assert your priorities.

Dragon—Your time is valuable, so treat it as such. You, not somebody else, decide how you want to use it.

Snake—To the extent that you can define success for yourself, focus on what is truly rewarding to you.

Horse—Although it feels different initially, forgiveness is a greater gift to yourself than to the one who is forgiven.

Goat—Skills can be learned, but passion is another story. Nurture both, as the combination will make you stronger.

Monkey—Did you accidentally leave something out? Don’t panic, as you should be able to add it in later on.

Rooster—As fiercely independent as you are, you can be swayed by good reasoning from a trusted source.

Dog—Your current situation has a number of benefits and drawbacks, but the former should far outweigh the latter.

Pig—When you know the rain is coming, then you can prepare so that you are not left out in the cold.