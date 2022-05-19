PICTORIAL: Seattle Boba Fest in University District May 19, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photos by Ananya Mishra 5 friends show off their drinks from Don’t Yell At Me during Boba Fest. Pictured are Rose Milk Teas, Taro Milk, Mango Smoothie, and Lavender Milk Tea. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) Annie Heinze pours milk into a cup so that she can make Rose Milk Tea at Don’t Yell At Me during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) Jay Putney and Summer Ahmed look through a Boba Fest flyer in the UDistrict in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) From left: Billy Miller, Mason Cone, Michael Patterson, Stephanie Lowry, and Warren Travers enjoy boba tea that they purchased from Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe during Boba Fest. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) Mason Cone, Michael Patterson, Stephanie Lowry, and Warren Travers show off their boba tea from Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) A Bobaup customer pours rainbow jelly into their cup while at the self-serve topping station during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) People line up at Bobaup, a self-serve boba tea shop, during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA. The line went out the door and around the corner. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) A woman uses a kiosk to order a Brown Sugar Pearl with Milk drink, at YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) A woman poses for a picture with the Boba Fest decorations, in front of the UDistrict Station in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) Sarah Linton and Atharva Mattam pose with their boba tea during Boba Fest in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ananya Mishra) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
