Morisawa designed new traffic boxes

3D model of traffic boxes. Photo from Naoko Morisawa.

Pacific Northwest artist Naoko Morisawa made a trio of boxes with pink waves for the City of Des Moines Traffic Box Project.

The boxes will be placed at the northeast corner of South Kent-Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway.

