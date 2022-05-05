Matsukawa is recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays

On April 29, the government of Japan announced that it awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays to former KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa, for her contributions in promoting friendly relations between Japan and the United States.

A news release stated that Matsukawa “significantly contributed to increase awareness of Japanese American history with her reporting and Emmy award-winning documentary films about the history of Japanese American wartime incarceration in the Northwest. She also provided impartial, first-hand reports about Japan after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Her work significantly contributed to a wider understanding of Japan from many perspectives.”

In 2003, Matsukawa co-founded the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington and has for nearly 20 years taken an active role in leading the organization’s activities.