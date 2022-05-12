K-pop star AleXa wins NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

AleXa, a K-pop artist who represented her home state of Oklahoma, was crowned the winner of NBC’s “American Song Contest” on May 9.

AleXa’s original song “Wonderland” won America and the National Jury’s vote for best hit song. “Wonderland” has been the most streamed song from the competition with over 2.7 million streams.

AleXa will also appear at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, airing live on May 15 from Las Vegas on NBC. Alex Christine, known professionally as AleXa, grew up in Tulsa. She was first drawn to K-pop because of its strong performance identity.