2022 Tomodachi Award honors Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro will receive the 2022 Tomodachi Award from the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) during the Tomodachi gala.

The award recognizes his many years of promoting and celebrating the U.S.-Japan relationship through music and education. The event will be held virtually on the JCCCW YouTube channel, where Shimabukuro performs.

He is recognized as the world’s pre-eminent ukulele artist and musical ambassador, recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member of the National Council on the Arts.

You may watch the live program at youtube.com/c/JCCCWA on June 9 starting at 7 p.m.