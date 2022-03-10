Woman in her 60s punched in CID—SPD looking for suspect

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs at a light rail station in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on March 2, and believe the suspect may have stabbed a second victim a short time later.

At 11:36 a.m., a Sound Transit security guard called 911 to report a woman had just been assaulted at the CID light rail station at 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Police arrived and spoke with the 62-year-old woman who was being treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics.

The victim said she was walking up the concrete stairs out of the station, when a man grabbed her and threw her back down the flight of stairs. He followed her down the stairs and then kicked and punched her. She fought back, and eventually the man went back up the stairs and left.

The woman described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dirty white tennis shoes, and a dark gray or green puffy jacket.

He also had a distinctive cross tattoo on his left cheek.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment of a possible broken bone.

Police reviewed security footage of the attack and learned the suspect took a bus up to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Shortly thereafter, a person was stabbed at a bus stop at that intersection. The description of the stabbing suspect was similar and both descriptions included the cross tattoo on his left cheek.

If you have information about these incidents, call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.