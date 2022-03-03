Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies

Microsoft Corp. told its executive staff in an email this week that Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died on Feb. 28. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy.

Last year, Seattle’s Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with Nadella and his wife Anu to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.