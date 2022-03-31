Kin On board announces Hsieh as next CEO

The Kin On Board of Directors has appointed Ketty Hsieh as Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2022.

Hannah Wong, Kin On Board First Vice President and search committee chair, said, “Ketty’s unique combination of proven success in executive leadership roles, considerable experience in the healthcare field, and deep cultural understanding of the Asian community makes her ideally suited to lead Kin On into the future.”

Hsieh has over 25 years of experience in finance, including more than 10 years in the healthcare industry. Most recently, she was the vice president of finance for Western Washington at the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic. She has also been serving on the Kin On Board since 2021.

Hsieh will work alongside Interim Chief Executive Officer Sam Wan for a transition period until June 1.

“Kin On is a gem in our community, and I hope to build on the strong foundation we already have and grow Kin On to reach and serve even more Asian seniors,” Hsieh said.