Kaur looks to replace state Sen. Das

Kent City Councilmember Satwinder Kaur tossed her hat into the ring to run to replace state Sen. Mona Das, who announced last week that she is not running for re-election.

Das held the 47th District State Senate seat since being elected in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Joe Fain. Her current term expires Dec. 21, 2022.

In a Facebook announcement, Kaur said, “I appreciate Senator Das and all her service to her community. As many of you know, I have been looking to deepen my commitment to public service. This is an exciting opportunity.”

Kaur was elected to the Kent City Council in 2017.