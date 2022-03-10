J. Kenji López-Alt releases new cookbook on wok cooking

On March 8, J. Kenji López-Alt released “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” his cookbook on wok cooking and more.

This is López-Alt’s second cookbook and third book over all. He wrote the award-winning and bestselling cookbook “The Food Lab” and the best-selling children’s book “Every Night is Pizza Night.” He’s also a New York Times food columnist, the Chief Culinary Advisor for Serious Eats, and the former chef at Wursthall in San Mateo, a German-inspired California beer hall and restaurant.

He is of Japanese descent on his mom’s side and currently lives here in Seattle with his wife, Adriana, his two kids, and their two dogs.