Upcoming new senior housing in Tacoma

Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and the Asian Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) are partnering to build 78 affordable apartments for seniors in Tacoma’s Lincoln District, at 701 South 38 Street.

LIHI and APCC showcased renderings and plans for the new building at the Tet Lunar New Year’s celebration on Feb. 5.

The building, designed by Weber Thompson and Phase 1, targets Asian & Pacific Islanders and other seniors aged 55 and older, including low income and formerly homeless seniors.

APCC will be part owner of the project with LIHI and will refer seniors and provide on-site supportive services, educational and cultural activities.