SPD investigates homicide in CID

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Kobe Terrace Park.

At 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers on patrol spotted a man lying on the ground at the entrance to the park on South Washington Street. The man was not responsive, so officers began first aid and discovered the victim had gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the 34-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives also responded and will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.