Katayama joins USJC as executive VP

The U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) announced on Feb. 8 that Fred Katayama, former KIRO-TV reporter and award-winning journalist, will be joining the Council’s staff as executive vice president.

Katayama is a founding board member of the USJC, first serving on the Council’s board upon its inception in 2008.

As executive VP, Katayama will lead the Council’s development activities and plan strategic initiatives to further the organization’s mission.

In addition to Seattle’s KIRO-TV, Katayama has worked at Reuters as an anchor and producer, and as a CNN anchor and correspondent.