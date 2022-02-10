Mattel released a brand new Barbie Lunar New Year Doll in conjunction with the Year of the Tiger.

The doll was designed by one of China’s most renowned couturiers, Guo Pei. The doll wears a traditional Chinese dress in resplendent red, symbolizing good fortune and abundance, and features symbolic golden phoenixes representing femininity and grace. Water and wave motifs, traditionally seen on the attire of royalty, symbolize wealth, nourishment, and resilience.

“For many Asian communities around the world, Lunar New Year festivities bring an occasion to honor one’s heritage and wish for good fortune in the year to come,” Mattel posted on its Instagram page.