APCC’s Lunar New Year Celebration

This is the lion team from Mak Fei (Photo provided by APCC)

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC)’s 24th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration was its first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year a different country is featured, and this year, it was China.

Sharon McGavick Center at the Clover Park Technical College: This is a bird’s eye view of the event. (Photo provided by APCC)

Held at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Feb. 19, the event showcased 47 countries and cultures. Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi emceed and state Sen. Mona Das was the keynote speaker.

Qipao team from Huayin (Photo provided by APCC)

Participants got to enjoy dances, music, and demonstrations on two stages, where dozens of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural groups performed.

Team from the Hawaiian Community (Photo provided by APCC)

Team from the Guam Community (Photo provided by APCC)

Drum team from Huayin (Photo provided by APCC)

