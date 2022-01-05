Northwest Asian Weekly


Watch Mayor Harrell’s inauguration address here

Bruce Harrell sworn in as 57th mayor of Seattle

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was ceremonially sworn on Jan. 4. Joined by members of his executive team, Harrell delivered an address directly to Seattle residents about his vision for a united city.

Photo from City of Seattle

