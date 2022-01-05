Watch Mayor Harrell’s inauguration address here January 4, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Bruce Harrell sworn in as 57th mayor of Seattle Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was ceremonially sworn on Jan. 4. Joined by members of his executive team, Harrell delivered an address directly to Seattle residents about his vision for a united city. Watch Mayor Harrell’s inauguration address here Photo from City of Seattle Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply