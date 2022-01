Korey Watari has teamed up with her husband, Pixar artist and creator of the Ellie series, Mike Wu, to create “I Am Able to Shine”—a picture book to be published in May. It is the story of Keiko, a young Japanese American girl with big dreams, and about embracing your identity and being true to yourself.

Watari and Wu live in the San Francisco Bay Area with their two daughters. This is their first picture book together.