USPS issues new stamp celebrating Lunar New Year

NEW YORK CITY — The U.S. Postal Service held a special event to commemorate the Year of the Tiger on Jan. 20 in New York.

The event commemorates the third of 12 postage stamps in the Lunar New Year series.

Special guests included Global Artistic Programs Vice President and Director of the Asia Society Museum in New York Michelle Yun, Lion Dance Performers from the New York Chinese Cultural Center, New York Chinese Cultural Center Executive Director Ying H. Yen, and the NYPD Ceremonial Unit Honor Guard.

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp with original art by Camille Chew.

Utilizing orange as the predominant color—characteristic of the markings of Bengal tigers and said to be one of the lucky colors for individuals born during the Year of the Tiger—the tiger mask in the stamp design incorporates elements with symbolic meaning. Several of the patterns and details were created with the style of Asian textiles in mind, as well as green flowers that represent the arrival of spring, which Lunar New Year also signals in Chinese culture. The motif atop the tiger’s head—printed with purple foil—references the celestial themes of the Chinese zodiac.

Customers may purchase these stamps onsite and at the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

