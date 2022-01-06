Tsao is Kin On’s new board president

Kin On announced on Jan. 3 that Sherwin Tsao is its new board president.

Also joining the board is Konnie Kong, who will serve as the co-chair of the Fund Development Committee.

“We are grateful to the tremendous energy and leadership provided by the Board,” said Min Chang, Kin On CEO. “We deeply appreciate their continued support and service to Kin On and the elders in our community.”

Tsao has been serving on the Kin On Board since 2016. He is a business program manager at Microsoft managing data-center initiatives. He also served as the advisor and president for the National Association of Asian American Professionals Seattle Chapter.