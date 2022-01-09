Santa in CID

On Dec. 17, Santa Claus, aka Cordell Lui of Yuen Lui Photography, visited the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) Chinatown-International District (CID) food bank on King Street. During the annual Christmas Costco chicken giveaway, Santa gave toys to the seniors who showed him a photo of their child or grandchildren.

Rick Rizzs’ “Toys for Kids” provided the kids with toys! Tai Tung and Harry Chan provided chicken congee to all the folks waiting in line, prior to the food bank opening.

Then on Dec. 22, this volunteer group went to Senior Services delivering Costco roasted chickens to the Black community.