Sam Mararac remembered

A memorial service was held on Dec. 21 for Samantha “Sam” Mararac, a resident services coordinator for Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda). She was killed on her way home from a concert when the vehicle she was riding in was hit by a drunk driver.

Mararac had been with SCIDpda since May 2021 and was instrumental in getting the Resident Services program off the ground, the first of its kind at SCIDpda.

If you’d like to help her family, you may donate at gofundme.com/f/help-the-mararac-and-senon-family.