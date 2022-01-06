“Polar Preet” makes history

Preet Chandi, 32, made history on Jan. 4 becoming the first woman of color to complete a solo expedition in Antarctica. She completed the 700-mile journey in 40 days.

“It was tough getting here and I want to thank everybody for their support,” she posted on Instagram.

The British-born Indian Sikh Army officer and physiotherapist also said, “This expedition was always about so much more than me. I want to encourage people to push their boundaries and to believe in themselves, and I want you to be able to do it without being labeled a rebel.”

To read more about her expedition, go to polarpreet.com.