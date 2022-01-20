Luly Yang wins 9 International Design Awards

Luly Yang won nine awards in fashion design at the 15th Annual International Design Awards. The Seattle-based designer claimed four Honorable Mentions, a Bronze Award, two Silvers, and two Gold Awards for her contributions to the industry.

The Gold Winners include the Luly Yang Bridal collection and her designs for the Alaska Airlines Uniform Program.

Yang’s designs were judged among submissions from more than 80 countries and against stringent criteria by a panel of global fashion experts.