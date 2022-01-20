Kin On announces CEO search

Northwest Asian Weekly


Min Chang

Kin On Health Care Center announced on Jan. 7 that CEO Min Chang has accepted another position outside of Kin On and that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Woo as interim CEO, effective March 1.

“We are so fortunate to have Michael’s steadfast leadership in place during this time of transition,” said Board President Sherwin Tsao. “Michael’s long tenure and invaluable experience with Kin On will ensure a stable operation as we proceed in identifying a permanent replacement for Min.”

Michael Woo

Woo joined Kin On in 1989, currently serves as the Care Network Director, a role that he assumed since 2011.

Kin On’s Board has assembled a search committee to begin identifying a successor to lead and further the organization’s mission. The job description is available on the Kin On website at kinon.org/current-openings.

