Cindy Wong-Li honored

Cindy Wong-Li, the corporate relations manager at Vibrant Cities, was honored on Jan. 13 for her role in organizing the Unity of Voices event. She received a gift and Certificate of Appreciation.

At Vibrant Cities, Wong-Li manages and cultivates corporate relationships and events, which aligns with her love to build and sustain the community. She said it was a natural progression for her to volunteer her time to be on the organizing committee.

Other members of the organizing committee include Nate Miles, Regina Glenn, Janice Zahn, Kristin Ang, Girmay Zahilay, Tim Otani, Henry Yates, David Della, Winona Hollins-Hauge, George Northcroft, Elaine Ikoma Ko, Abdul Yusuf, Lem Howell, and Assunta Ng.