CIDBIA Lunar New Year celebration postponed

Concerns over the growing cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) to postpone its Lunar New Year (LNY) celebration—which was originally slated for Feb. 5.

“These past few years of adjusting and navigating the event landscape have been challenging,” CIDBIA posted on Instagram. “Ultimately, our unwavering priority is the health and safety of our community members, exhibitors, performers, and attendees.”

The celebration has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30th, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We remain committed to our mission and vision of advocating for a welcoming environment for our businesses and community and urge you to continue supporting the Chinatown-International District whichever way you can, especially because LNY is such a prominent cultural event for this neighborhood.”