Seattle police responded to a shooting at 8th Avenue South and South King Street on Jan. 17 at around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a graze wound. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim told police that he and the suspect had a dispute prior to the shooting, which occurred in a tent at an encampment.

Officers collected ballistic evidence and are continuing to investigate.