American Girl’s 2022 Girl of the Year is Asian

American Girl revealed the company’s 2022 Girl of the Year doll on Dec. 30. Corinne Tan is a young girl living with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado. She loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog.

And for the first time in the history of American Girl’s Girl of the Year lineup, the doll brand also introduced a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn.

“As we celebrate the new year, we’re excited to welcome Corinne and Gwynn Tan to our popular Girl of the Year lineup with meaningful stories that reflect what it means to be an American girl today,” Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, said in a press release.