What’s open, closed: CID restaurants and beyond

Compiled by Rosita Chen, Haoyi Xu and Da Nguyen

Northwest Asian Weekly

A+ Hong Kong Restaurant

Open Christmas Day

Closed New Year’s Day

Bun & Oc

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

11 a.m.-10 p.m. (will stop serving customers at around 9:30 p.m. because the kitchen closes)

Chengdu Memory

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Chengdu Taste

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Chu Minh Tofu

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dim Sum King

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Dong Thap Noodles

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dough Zone

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Fort St. George

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Fortune Garden

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Fuji Sushi

Closed Christmas Day

New Year’s Day (undecided)

Gourmet Noodle Bowl

Open Christmas Day

New Year’s Day (undecided)

H Bistro

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Harbor City

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Homestyle Dim Sum

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Ho Ho Seafood

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Honey Court

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Hong Kong Bistro

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Hong Kong Dim Sum

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Hue Ky Mi Gia

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

10 a.m.-5 p.m., to go only

Huong Binh Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

9 a.m.-12 p.m. (might stay open later)

Itsumono

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

J Sushi

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day

Jade Garden

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Joyale Seafood Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Kau Kau Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

King’s Seafood Restaurant

(no answer when we called)

Lan Hue Sandwich and Bakery

Open Christmas Day 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Open New Year’s Day 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Might close earlier if there is not enough bread to make banh mi)

Loving Hut

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Maneki Restaurant

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Matsu

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Mi La Cay

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mike’s Noodle House

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Momosan Seattle

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Musashi’s International District

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

New Star Seafood Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Ocean Star

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

One Pot Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 pm-8:30pm

Phnom Penh Noodle House

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Pho Bac Sup shop

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Purple Dot Cafe

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Samurai Noodle

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Sichuanese Cuisine

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sizzling Pot King

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Sushi Ave

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

T & T Seafood Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Tai Tung

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Tamarind Tree

Open Christmas Day 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Taqueria El Ranchero

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Thanh Vi

(unknown)

Tsukushinbo

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Vietnam House Restaurant

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

663 Bistro

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Supermarkets

Lam’s Seafood Market

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Uwajimaya

Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Viet-Wah Supermarket

Open Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Rosita, Haoyi, and Da can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.