Tea shop set on fire

The owner of Vital T Leaf said someone set fire to his shop on Nov. 27. Ben Chen told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “Almost every other night, there were homeless people sleeping in the entrance…I don’t think they set fire on my shop intentionally.”

But Chen said the flames spread inside the shop, ruining his tea sets and other equipment.

The battery on Chen’s surveillance camera was dead.

“But it doesn’t matter as these suspects can get away with everything.”

Chen said the only consolation is that his landlord has agreed to let him put a fence outside his shop—which he had requested previously but was denied.

Chen’s storefront has been broken into twice within a month.

“Several neighbors and friends came to ask what they can do to help? They are thoughtful, but actually they can’t do much. The police can’t do much.”

No word on whether insurance will cover any of his losses.