Sofia Chang named CEO of Girl Scouts of USA

Girl Scouts of the United States (GSUSA) announced on Dec. 14 that it appointed Sofia Chang as its chief executive officer.

Chang will be GSUSA’s first AAPI CEO, effective Jan. 27.

“As a mother to a Girl Scout Junior, I have seen first-hand the positive impact of Girl Scouts,” she said in the news release. “As Girl Scouts approaches its 110th year of service, the mission to develop and create opportunities for all girls is more critical than ever.”

Chang joins GSUSA after three decades working in the private sector and 20 years at HBO/Warner Media. She has worked as part of the Time Warner Foundation board, HBO’s AAPI resource group, and was in HBO’s diversity council.