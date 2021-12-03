Small business owners awarded $1 million

Comcast announced on Nov. 22 that it awarded $1 million in total grants to more than 100 small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties.

The recipients are among nearly 6,700 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.

Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive.

Some of the AAPI businesses that will receive a $10,000 grant include: Kamonegi, Loak Toung Thai, Maneki, Chang Thai, Savor Seattle Food Tours, Sip Thai Bistro, Mi La Cay, Nhop Nhep, Viet-Wah, Pho V&V, and Bellden Café.

Additional small businesses will receive marketing or technology support, such as a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or computer equipment, internet, voice, or cybersecurity services from Comcast Business.

In the year since its inception, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $11 million in grants and $50 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 6,700 entrepreneurs of color in 432 cities across 34 states. By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv and Comcast Business.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.