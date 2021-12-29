PICTORIAL: Snow in the C-I.D. December 29, 2021 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photos by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Photo by Assunta Ng Tina Thin scrapes snow from her sister’s car. (Photo by Assunta Ng) Photo by Assunta Ng Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply