Omoide writing group celebrates its 30th anniversary

Omoide—which means memories—is a writing program of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, meeting on the third Saturday of each month. It was founded by Dee Goto, Atsushi Kiuchi, Mako Nakagawa, and Janet Baba.

Since 1991, it has organized and shared five publications. Omoide is now gathering stories about heritage values for Omoide VI.

Guidelines for publishing Omoide include:

Capturing the attention of a fifth-grade reader by relating a first person incident.

Keeping a reader’s attention by writing a two-minute piece, around 500 words.

Descriptive writing, including what you see, hear, smell, and possibly taste.

The Omoide goal is to be reading stories and sharing more stories 100 years from today.