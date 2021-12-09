New blood on ISRD board

The annual election for the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board was held by mail, with ballots tabulated on Nov. 30. Five positions were up for election and the results are as follows:

Ryan Gilbert won Position #1 for a Business owner, Property owner or Employee;

Ming Zhang won Position #2 for Resident, Tenant or Community Participant;

Michael Le won Position #3 for a Business owner, Property owner or Employee;

Andy Yip won Position #4 for Resident, Tenant or Community Participant;

and Nella Kwan won Position #5 for At-Large.

Due to the postponement of the 2020 election, the terms for positions 3 and 5 will be only one-year-long to retain staggered term limits. The newly-elected candidates started their terms this December.

The outgoing board members are Tanya Woo, Matt Chan, Faye Hong, and Russ Williams.

The special character of the Chinatown International District is recognized and protected by city ordinance. In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the District. Board member terms are typically for two years, and members may serve up to two consecutive terms.