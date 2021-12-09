Northwest Asian Weekly



You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Minato appointed to WHEFA board

Minato appointed to WHEFA board

By Leave a Comment

Jasmine Minato

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Jasmine Minato as the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority (WHEFA)’s newest board member, effective Nov. 9.

Minato has an extensive background in fundraising, higher-education development, and community philanthropy.

“At the heart of inclusive education infrastructure, I am eager to support regional campuses overcoming financial hardships patterned out by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minato said.

Most recently, as the scholarship associate advisor for the Seattle Foundation, Minato worked on a team of philanthropic advisors with a mission to empower high-impact investments led by BIPOC community leaders and stewarded resources for underrepresented college students in Washington.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *