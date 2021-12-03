Coloretti tapped as OMB deputy

President Joe Biden announced on Nov. 24 that he is nominating Nani Coloretti to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

If confirmed by the Senate, Coloretti, who is Filipino American, would become one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in the Biden administration.

Coloretti is currently senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank and she previously served as deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.