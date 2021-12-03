Chew recognized by PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)’s Puget Sound Chapter has named the recipients of its 2021 professional awards, and Ron Chew received its Hugh Smith Community Service Award.

This award was established in 1997 to recognize a Puget Sound area public relations professional who has demonstrated outstanding citizenship by contributing his or her public relations expertise to an important community issue or nonprofit organization.

Chew was formerly an editor of the International Examiner and executive director of the Wing Luke Asian Museum.